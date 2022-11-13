Home / Cricket / Watch: Adil Rashid’s jaw-dropping effort to take Babar Azam’s catch during Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

Watch: Adil Rashid’s jaw-dropping effort to take Babar Azam’s catch during Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final

cricket
Updated on Nov 13, 2022 03:21 PM IST

Adil Rashid took a stunning catch to dismiss Babar Azam during the ongoing Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne, on Sunday.

Babar Azam leaves the field after losing his wicket during the final of the T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between England and Pakistan in Melbourne.(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk

Opting to field after winning the toss, England have been putting the pressure on Pakistan with their key batters failing to impress in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 final, at the MCG in Melbourne on Sunday. Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan early, with the opener registering only 15 runs off 14 balls. Meanwhile, Mohammad Haris had to depart after adding only eight runs to the scoreboard and Iftikhar Ahmed had to leave for a six-ball duck. Also, captain Babar Azam, who found his form in the semi-final with a half-century, also got dismissed after playing a knock of 32 runs off 28 balls.

In the first delivery of the 12th over, Babar received a googly from Adil Rashid, on off. The Pakistan captain attempted to pull the delivery, but ended up getting it off the upper-part of his bat, and then back to the bowler for a diving catch.

Here is the video of Babar's dismissal:

Shabad Khan also failed to have an impact and could only register 20 runs off 14 balls. After his dismissal, Pakistan were 123 for six in 17.2 overs. Pakistan posted 137 for eight in 20 overs, setting a target of 138 runs for England. Meanwhile, Sam Curran took three wickets, Rashid and Chris Jordan bagged two wickets each.

After winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler, who was in fantastic form in the semi-final, said, "We are going to bowl first. Huge game, good nerves and there's a lot of good energy around the team. Great energy in the stadium and we are looking forward to a great game."

"Both teams come into this final in red hot form and we are looking forward to a tough challenge. I think it is a good wicket and hopefully it will stay the same throughout. Obviously there's a little bit of weather around which is why we chose to bowl. We start fresh today, we bring confidence from the other day but we know it counts for nothing today. Same team."

Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Babar said, "We would've also bowled first but toss is not in our hands, so we will try to put runs on the board and put pressure on them. We have good momentum with us and will try to continue with it. We lost our first few games but have come back strongly and want to continue that in the final."

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

