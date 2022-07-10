Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar works his magic again, nabs Jason Roy for golden duck on first ball of innings

Bhuvneshwar Kumar led India's dominant bowling display as they outwitted England by 49 runs to win the second Twenty20 international at Edgbaston on Saturday. Set 171 to win, England were dismissed for just 121, with Bhuvneshwar returning 3/15 including a maiden in his three overs. India gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, thanks to the swing bowler working his magic again. Also Read | 'Given time off to prepare for captaincy in Zimbabwe': Twitter left furious after Deepak Hooda dropped for 2nd T20I

Bhuvneshwar set the tone from the start of England's chase, having the dangerous Jason Roy caught at slip by India skipper Rohit Sharma for a first-ball duck. It was swinging away from Roy, who was unable to move his feet and respond in time to the length delivery. He made his way back with perhaps his slowest walk to the team dugout. Bhuvneshwar struck again as he nabbed England captain Jos Buttler for just four. The England captain feathered it to Rishabh Pant, leaving England two down for just 11 runs.

"When the ball swings you always enjoy yourself," Bhuvneshwar, the player of the match, told Sky Sports. "In previous years in England I don't remember much help with the white ball but this time there is swing and bounce."

Bhuvneshwar also became the first bowler to bowl 500 dot balls in the history of T20Is. He surpassed West Indies' Samuel Badree (383) and New Zealand's Tim Southee (368).

The Indian has now removed Buttler in both the games and he credited movement for his success against the opposition captain. “We know Buttler is a dangerous player. If ball swings I go for a wicket and it works. If ball swings, it motivates you to do things against a particular batsman.”

"Honestly, I don't want to talk about injuries. If anyone asks me the same in India, I don't answer it, sorry. I am playing so it seems it's good," Bhuvneshwar added.

Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33 not out) provided some resistance but England kept losing wickets at a steady rate to eventually fold for 121. The game ended with exactly three overs to spare when Harshal Patel yorked No 11 Matt Parkinson.

It was Rohit Sharma's 14th consecutive win as India's captain in the shortest format. A delighted skipper said, "We all know how good England are as a team. We knew we were in for a challenge but we were quite clinical in what we wanted to do and executed with bat and ball."

