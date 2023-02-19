Watch: Crowd goes berserk as Virat Kohli walks straight towards Nitin Menon, talks to him after controversial dismissal

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed in a rather controversial manner on Day 2 of the second Test against Australia. Kohli was given out lbw by the on-field umpire Nitin Menon off debutant Matthew Kuhnemann and a review declared it too close to judge whether the ball hit the bat or pad first, before tracking suggested it was hitting leg stump. Third umpire Richard Illingworth upheld the decision, much to the surprise of Kohli, who went back unhappy and was seen animated while watching replays in the pavilion.

Kohli's frustration, however, didn't seem to end there. When India returned to take the field for Australia's second innings, Kohli was seen having a detailed chat with Nitin Menon. The crowd soon realised that the two were conversing as Kohli followed Menon towards the square leg umpire's position, and cheered on for the India batter.

Kohli had looked strong in his innings until the dismissal, as he fell six runs short of his half-century. The India batter's departure left the side in a spot of bother with the side still trailing by 127 runs; however, Axar Patel (74) and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) forged an important 114-run stand. In the end, India were bowled out on 262, trailing by merely a run in the first innings.

The side had earlier begun Day 2 on 21/0, but lost its entire top-order within the first hour of the day. Kohli, alongside Jadeja, then stitched a 61-run partnership before the left-handed all-rounder was dismissed by Todd Murphy. Kohli, then, followed suit soon.

Earlier, Australia had won the toss and opted to bat, with Usman Khawaja top-scoring for the side with 81 while Peter Handscomb remaining unbeaten on 72 to take the visitors to 263. By the end of Day 2, the Aussies were cruising at 61/1 in 12 overs.

