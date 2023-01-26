Home / Cricket / Watch: Hardik, Ishan pick Dhoni's brains as IPL-bound MSD pays special visit to Team India before 1st T20I vs NZ

Watch: Hardik, Ishan pick Dhoni's brains as IPL-bound MSD pays special visit to Team India before 1st T20I vs NZ

Updated on Jan 26, 2023

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni was seen interacting with stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, opener Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand.

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Gearing up for the 1st T20I of the three-match series against New Zealand, members of the Indian cricket team welcomed a special guest as legendary cricketer MS Dhoni paid a special visit to the team prior to the upcoming encounter at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Dhoni, who has kickstarted his preparations for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, was seen interacting with stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya, opener Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill ahead of the 1st T20I against New Zealand.

Expanding their repertoire, players of the Indian team were seen picking Dhoni's brains in the build-up to the three-match series between New Zealand and hosts India. Taking to Twitter on the eve of the 1st T20I in Ranchi, the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a memorable video of Dhoni speaking with the younger crop of Indian cricket in Ranchi. The viral post featuring former India captain Dhoni became an instant hit on social media.

One of the greatest leaders in the history of the game, former Indian cricketer Dhoni is the only captain to have won the ICC World T20, ICC World Cup, and ICC Champions Trophy. The Ranchi stalwart represented Team India in 90 Tests, 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 98 T20Is from 2004 to 2019. Dhoni called time on his illustrious international career in 2020. The 41-year-old will lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Earlier, Dhoni was spotted in a viral post shared by India's stand-in skipper Pandya. All-rounder Pandya recreated an epic ‘Sholay’ moment with former Indian skipper Dhoni as his post soon became the talk of the town on social media. On the work front, Pandya will lead Team India in the absence of all-format captain Rohit Sharma against New Zealand. Veteran opener Rohit and former Indian skipper Virat Kohli were not named in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.

