Watch: Hardik Pandya, Kane Williamson launch India vs New Zealand series trophy in unique style

Team India are all set to start afresh after their loss in the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue are touring New Zealand where they will play a three-match T20I series under new captain Hardik Pandya. The first match of the series will take place on Nov 18, Friday at Sky Stadium, Wellington.

Ahead of the first match, New Zealand cricket posted a video on their Instagram handle where respective captains Kane Williamson of New Zealand and Pandya of India can be seen riding a crocodile bike, while interacting with each other. On the occasion, the trophy for the T20I series was also launched. The video soon got viral on social media and can be watched here.

Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) also tweeted about the trophy unveiling ceremony and wrote “How's that for a Trophy unveil!”.

Both India and New Zealand had reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. New Zealand had lost to Pakistan by 7 wickets while India had lost to eventual champions England by by 10 wickets.

For the series against New Zealand , bigwigs Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been rested. BCCI has given opportunity to fresh faces to be a part of the tour. Promising fast bowler Umran Malik who had impressed with his raw pace in the IPL and in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy recently, is also a part of the squad. Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda are some of the youngsters who are in the squad.

Team India will also play a three match ODI series during the tour. Shikhar Dhawan will captain the team for the ODI series. Rishabh Pant will be the vice-captain for the tour.

