Watch: Harshal Patel turns down handshake from Riyan Parag following heated argument during RCB vs RR match

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore saw a controversial end to the first innings when Riyan Parag and Harshal Patel engaged in a war of words. Parag had hit Harshal for 18 runs in the final over of the innings to steer the Royals to a competitive score of 144/8 in 20 overs, as he remained unbeaten on 56. However, as the players from both sides were leaving the field, Parag turned and gestured towards a seeming jibe at him from an RCB player; eventually, the youngster and Harshal exchanged some words before the others intervened. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

The Royals eventually registered a 29-run victory in the game after the side bowled out the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 115 in 19.3 overs. Following the end of the game, another controversy unfolded after Harshal seemingly refused an attempt at a handshake from Parag.

While Parag initiated the handshake, Harshal didn't acknowledge the RR youngster and went past him.

Watch:

Earlier, Parag had single-handedly taken his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in the IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Harshal Patel, meanwhile, ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

With the victory against the RCB, the Royals are now at the top of the table in the 2022 Indian Premier League with 12 points in eight games. They are ahead of the Gujarat Titans – thanks to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). However, the Titans can reclaim the top spot if they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash later tonight.

RR have been one of the most consistent sides in this season, with their players Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal currently at the top of the Orange and Purple Cap lists respectively. The side will return to action on April 30 when it takes on the Mumbai Indians.