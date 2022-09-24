Watch: Jasprit Bumrah leaves Steve Smith on ground with unplayable yorker during India vs Australia 2nd T20I

Team India registered a six-wicket victory against Australia in the second T20I to level the three-match series in Nagpur on Friday. In a rain-shortened match at the VCA Stadium, Rohit Sharma invited Australia to bat as the defending champions put 90/5 in eight overs; in reply, India chased down the target with four balls remaining. Rohit played a match-winning knock of unbeaten 46 off just 20 deliveries, while Dinesh Karthik finished the game as he smashed a six and a four off the first two deliveries of the final over.

The match also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah in India colours for the first time since July earlier this year, when India toured England. The premier fast bowler was forced to miss out on the 2022 Asia Cup due to injury, and was further rested for the first T20I in Mohali too, as a precautionary measure. Bumrah showed his class in the Nagpur match as he produced a stunning yorker delivery to dismiss Aaron Finch – but that wasn't all.

Bumrah also troubled Australia's star batter Steve Smith with a similar yorker and although this one didn't result in a dismissal, it did take the Australia star off-the-guard.

Earlier in the match, Axar Patel was the star once again as he picked two wickets, while conceding only 13 runs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained absent from the playing XI in the game, possibly due to the shortened game and need for more power-hitters in the lineup.

In the run-chase, Rohit stuck at one end as he smashed four fours and as many sixes en route to his unbeaten 46, while Karthik played a last over cameo, smashing unbeaten 10 off 2 deliveries against Daniel Sams.

The deciding T20I of the series will be played in Hyderabad on September 25.

