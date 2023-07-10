Watch: 'Joe Root cover drive from Mark Wood' - Nasser Hussain stunned as England bowler smashes Starc in Ashes win

England registered a brilliant win in the third Test of the Ashes to stay alive in the series, with the Aussies still leading 2-1 as the action proceeds to Manchester. The Ben Stokes-led English team made an impressive comeback in the game during the rain-hit Day 3, when its bowlers picked six Australian wickets within 100 runs, eventually being handed a 251-run target to win the game in Leeds. Mark Wood smashes Mitchell Starc for a cover-drive in the Ashes 3rd Test(Twitter)

After Australia made early inroads on Day 4, Harry Brook produced an exemplary knock, scoring 75 off 93 deliveries to keep England in the hunt. Even as he was dismissed with the side still requiring 21 more runs to win, it mattered little as Mark Wood, the fierce English pacer, arrived at the crease high on confidence. He scored a brisk unbeaten 16 off just 8 deliveries, while Chris Woakes hit the winning runs in his unbeaten 32-run stay at the crease to deliver England a much-needed victory in the series.

Wood arrived with attacking intent and didn't shy from taking the aggressive route even against Mitchell Starc, who had taken a five-wicket haul in the innings. The England star hit Starc for a brilliant cover drive, which prompted the commentator on-air, Nasser Hussain, to say, “that's a Joe Root cover drive from Mark Wood!”

Watch:

The side eventually registered the victory in the final ball of the 50th over, with Woakes driving through point against Starc for the winning run -- a four.

Wood was also awarded the player of the match; in addition to his batting cameos (Wood scored 24 off 8 deliveries in the first innings), the pacer also took seven wickets including a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Test. The England star had a rather hilarious remark as he was asked about his explosive batting skills.

“It was tough against some of the best bowlers in the world, it's the first time I've got England over the line with the bat so I'm delighted. If I bat any higher, will get a nosebleed, so definitely not higher than 9,” said Wood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON