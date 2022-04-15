Watch: Jos Buttler immediately takes off Orange Cap, tucks it in his trousers the moment Hardik Pandya surpasses him

The Orange Cap changed hands twice during the IPL 2022 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday as Hardik Pandya and Jos Buttler were successfully able to surpass each other in the run tally. Buttler, who was the holder of the Orange Cap heading into the match with 218 runs, saw his run rally get bettered by Hardik, who was not even in the top five. However, with a knock of 97 not out off 52 balls comprising eight fours and four sixes, Pandya took the top spot in the leading run-scorers in IPL 2022.

Pandya went past Buttler in the final over of the GT innings. The Gujarat Titans captain was batting on 76, his run tally reading 217 at that stage. Off the second ball of the 20th over from Prasidh Krishna, Hardik smoked a low full toss from the RR pacer over the ropes, thus taking his overall runs to 223. Ideally, in such a scenario, the caps are exchanged at the end of the innings, but Buttler realising that he no longer holds the top position, took off his cap and tucked it in his trousers. Buttler's gesture won the internet over.

However, Pandya's stay at the top of the run-charts was short lived as Buttler scored a half-century, scoring a rampant 54 off 24 balls with eight fours and three sixes, thus taking back the Orange Cap. With 272 runs at an average of 68, Buttler is back at the pinnacle, followed by Pandya (228) at second, Shivam Dube (207) and third, Shubman Gill (200) at fourth and Shimron Hetmyer (197) at five.

Despite Buttler's quick-fire half-century, RR failed to chase down 193 and lost the match by 37 runs. Pandya was named Player of the Match for his knock with the bat and picking up 1/18 in 2.3 overs with the ball. The win helped Gujarat Titans take back the top spot on the points-table which they had surrendered for a day.