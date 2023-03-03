Watch: Marnus Labuschagne's act irks Ashwin, forces Rohit Sharma and umpire to intervene in India vs Australia 3rd Test

There is none better than Ravinchandran Ashwin, in this Indian team, who enjoys a bit of mind games, a bit of trickery. On Friday morning, as Australia began their chase of 76 against India with the aim to pull one back in ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, Ashwin engaged in a bowling act when up against Marnus Labuschangne. The Australia batter responded in his unique way which forced India skipper Rohit Sharma and umpire Joe Wilson to step in. (India vs Australia Live Score 3rd Test, Day 3)

In incident happened in the ninth over of Australia's chase on Day 3 of the third Test in Indore's Holkar Stadium. After four deliveries into the over, Ashwin decided to bowl off just two steps. He was just standing behind the wicket in his new run-up.

Labuschange, after watching Ashwin take the first step to deliver the ball, pulled out and walked off the track and stood there smiling at Ashwin. The India spinner was now left irked at Labuschagne's act. Umpire Wilson immediately stepped in while Rohit walked up to the Australia batter to have a conversation. Labuschagne was seen animatedly explaining his act before play resumed.

ALSO READ: 'If he wants, he can do it better than lot of players': Harbhajan's dig at Rohit's message for Pujara to play big shots

Ashwin had earlier kick off the final innings in dramatic fashion as he dismissed opener Usman Khawaja for a duck in just the second ball of the day. The delivery exploded off a length on off, took the nick of the outside edge and was comfortably taken by wicketkeeper KS Bharat as Khawaja departed for a two-ball duck.

Labuschagne and Travis Head then scripted a valiant fifty-run stand to put Australia close to their first win in India since their victory in Pune in 2017 series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON