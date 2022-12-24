Home / Cricket / Watch: Siraj's stunning explanation on Litton Das send-off act in 2nd Test leaves reporters' in splits

India pacer Mohammed Siraj gave a stunning explanation on his act and broke silence on his rivalry with Litton throughout the series.

ByHT Sports Desk

It was a drama-filled Day 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka with Bangladesh putting on a tough fight against India in the second and final Test match of the series. Players of both the sides were pumped up throughout the proceedings on Saturday with tempers flying and words being exchanged. While the day ended with Virat Kohli's heated argument with Bangladesh players after his dismissal late into the final session, it had begun with Mohammed Siraj's send-off act for Bangladesh batter Litton Das. The India pacer later gave a stunning explanation on his act and broke silence on his rivalry with Litton throughout the series.

Litton had put on a valiant fight against the India attack with his 98-ball 73 which was eventually ended by the one bowler who has troubled him the most in the series. Siraj dished out a sharp nip-backer. Litton was too late to act as it breached his defense and rattled against the stumps.

After his dismissal, Siraj celebrated with finger on his lips and then put his hand behind his ears. Siraj later explained that the celebration was targeted at the Bangladesh crowd in Mirpur who were at his ears after he failed to get Taskin Ahmed out.

“The crowd was shouting from that end that is why I did that. After umpire gave a not out on an LBW appeal against Taskin, I went back fielding, and that is when I heard the crowd shouting something that is why I did that,” he said in the post-match presser.

There has been a bit of a rivalry between Litton and Siraj and it had started in the first Test when the India pacer had said some words to unsettle the batter during the first innings. Siraj had later sledged Litton and Najmul Shanto in the second innings as well.

When asked about it, Siraj said, “There is nothing with Litton Das. It's a gentleman's game. Don't think so much. All a fast bowler needs is a bit of chit chat with the batsman so that his focus shifts and then he says some words. There is no such rivalry. It's just fun.”

Talking about the match, Bangladesh set a 145-run target before Mehidy Hasan Miraz ran through the India top order to reduce the tourists to 45 for four at the close of Day 3. India now need 100 runs to win the series.

