Watch: Pakistan teenager Naseem Shah cries while walking back to dugout after India match, emotional video goes viral

The Dubai heat and humidity can be cruel to fast bowlers. They can attract injuries, especially cramps even in T20Is. Pakistan pacers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf found it out the hard way in the Asia Cup 2022 match against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. While Rauf battled with cramps from his third over, young Naseem Shah, who was also making his T20I debut, appeared to be in a lot of pain. The 19-year-old right-arm pacer, who dismissed India vice-captain KL Rahul for a golden duck in the first over of India's chase, was down with cramps after his first spell. Naseem, however, showed incredible grit and determination to complete his full quota of 4 overs.

By the time Naseem was into his final over, he was almost down to one leg, bowling to a well-settled Ravindra Jadeja. He went down a number of times and had to be attended by physios during the 17th over of India's chase. Naseem Shah even dismissed Jadeja in the fourth ball but the decision was overturned by the third umpire after the left-hander reviewed it. Despite all the troubles, Naseem beat Jadeja thrice in the over and bowled a 142km/h delivery to conclude his spell when he was barely able to stand.

Naseem's efforts weren't enough to stop India from chasing 148 in 19.4 overs with five wickets in hand but the youngster's efforts were lauded by one and all. While walking back to the dugout after giving it his all, Naseem Shah got a bit emotional. In a video that has now gone viral, Naseem appears to be wiping tears of his eyes multiple times while making his way into the dressing room. The Pakistan support staff were their on the staircase to greet the young seamer and congratulate him on his wonderful T20I debut.

Naseem Shah going out after his final over. pic.twitter.com/2FMfG2MjAf — Taimoor Zaman (@taimoorze) August 29, 2022

Naseem, hwo had claimed a five-wicket haul including a hat-trick on his Test debut, returned with impressive figures of 2 for 27 in his full quota.

After the match, Pakistan captain Babar Azam, erased doubts over a serious injury to the young pacer. "He (Naseem) is a very young bowler but bowled so well, and showed so much aggression. He is fine. They were just cramps," Babar Azam after India's five-wicket win.

Pakistan will next face Hong Kong in their last Group B match and need to beat them to advance to the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup 2022.

