Watch: PSL rocked by 'fixing' claims from fans after Shadab says 'Babar out hai', then dismisses him 5 balls later

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 17, 2023 04:52 PM IST

The fans made a serious allegation after Shadab incredibly predicted Babar Azam's dismissal in the eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League.

Peshawar Zalmi stayed alive in the Pakistan Super League after they defeated Islamabad United in the eliminator match of the tournament on Thursday. The Zalmi secured a 12-run victory as their captain Babar Azam produced a fine performance, scoring 64 off 39 deliveries and steering the side to a strong score of 183/8 in 20 overs. In reply, United could only reach 171/6, as they endured a middle-order collapse after a brilliant second-wicket stand between Alex Hales (57) and Sohaib Maqsood (60).

Shadab Khan dismisses Babar Azam(PSL)
Shadab had invited Zalmi to bat first in the eliminator match in Lahore, and a rather unusual incident took place ahead of the 13th over of the first innings. Babar Azam, who had been going strong at 63 at the time, looked set for another three-figure mark in the ongoing edition of the league; however, Shadab, who was preparing to bowl the over, came near the stump mic and said something along the lines of ‘Babar out hai’. Incredibly, Shadab dismissed Babar in the same over off his fifth delivery, as he outfoxed the Zalmi captain with a straight delivery on the middle-stump.

Watch:

The video has since gone viral on social media and even as the original poster has now removed it, many fans have made allegations of ‘fixing’ in the PSL.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

In the run-chase, Sohaib Maqsood and Alex Hales combined for 115 runs until Aamer Jamal ignited the collapse when he clean bowled Sohaib off a fuller delivery and Salman knocked back the stumps of Azam Khan.

Aamer bowled Hales off a yorker and brilliantly fielded off his follow through to run out Faheem Ashraf at the non-striker’s end.

Needing 24 off Aamer’s last over, Islamabad captain Shadab Khan could hit just one six and fell out of the race for a third title. Zalmi will now face Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars for a place in the final of the tournament. Multan Sultans have already reached the final after their win over Qalandars in the first qualifier.

