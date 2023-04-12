Watch: Ricky Ponting summons Suryakumar Yadav, has voracious exchange after MI batter slumps to 4th golden duck

Cricket is a great leveller, and at the moment, no one can associate with this statement more than Suryakumar Yadav. The ICC T20 cricketer of the year in 2022, Suryakumar Yadav reached all heights in international cricket – two T20I centuries and the leading run-getters in the format. Even when 2022 began, Surya's form was on the rise as he slammed a third T20I century – all in a span of six months. But like it often happens in cricket, one incident is enough to change your fortunes, and that is exactly what SKY has run in to. All of a sudden, nothing seems to be going right for Surya as on Tuesday, he slumped to his 4th first-ball duck in six innings during Mumbai Indians' IPL 2023 tie against Delhi Capitals last evening. Ricky Ponting and Suryakumar Yadav after the match. (Screengrab)

Last month, Suryakumar endured a hat-trick of golden ducks against Australia with Mitchell Starc getting him twice and Adam Zampa once. Many believed that once the IPL commences and Surya returns to the format he loves the most, it would mark the end of his slump, but as three innings into MI's IPL 2023 campaign and Suryakumar is nowhere close to being at his fluent best. With scores of 15 and 1 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, SKY endured another first-ball duck as he tried to play his trademark scoop shot against Delhi Capitals. The only problem there was that Surya hit it straight to the fielder at fine leg.

IPL aside, it is no secret that Suryakumar is yet to crack the ODI code, but despite his frailties, Surya was backed by none other than Ricky Ponting to book a place in India's World Cup squad. When a statement as big as this from a three-time World Cup-winning captain, you ought to take it seriously and perhaps Ponting understood the seriousness of it. Which is why the Delhi Capitals coach was seen having a highly-animated exchange with Suryakumar after the match.

Piyush Chawla, one of the architects of MI's victory with a three-wicket-burst backed Suryakumar and said that it is only a matter of time before SKY rises again. Before the start of the IPL, MI coach Mark Boucher had said the same and last night, Chawla echoed his thoughts.

"Surya's form was never a concern. It takes only 10 balls to make a comeback in this format, you hit four fours and you are back in form. He got out on the first ball, but that happens, the situation was such. That could have been a four or a six too so this happens. The kind of batter Surya is, he is high on confidence and it's only a matter of 10 balls; he'll be back to his form," he said.

