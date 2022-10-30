Watch: Rohit Sharma gets DRS call spot on after Karthik convinces him to go upstairs; Kohli's reaction is pure gold

Team India batters struggled immensely against the South fast bowlers as they lost their first five wickets for just 26 runs after Lungi Ngidi had opened the gates in the fourth over in the crucial T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday. However Suryakyumar Yadav once again played a sublime knock, in what was hailed as “the knock ever by an Indian in T20Is”, as the 2007 champions finished with 133 for nine in 20 overs. The bowlers, carrying the momentum, inflicted early pressure on the Proteas as Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets with the new ball. (India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arshdeep picked both the wickets in the second over of South Africa's chase. He dismissed Quinton de Kock for just one run off three balls in what was his first delivery in the match before he got the better of the in-form Rilee Rossouw a delivery later, dismissing him for a duck. However much of the credit goes to captain Rohit Sharma who go his DRS call spot on and wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik for convincing him to make the call.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hardik Pandya left dumbstruck as Kagiso Rabada pulls of a stunner to dismiss him during IND vs SA T20 WC match

The delivery De Kock had faced was an outswinger, but the ball that troubled Rossouw was an inswinger. The batter looked to drive without knowing that it would swing as the ball beat him on the inside edge and struck him straight on the pads. Not convinced by the appeal, umpire singed not out. Virat Kohli quickly rushed to Arshdeep to ask his opinion and the looked at Rohit. Arshdeep felt it was going out and so was Rohit. But Karthik was convinced that it was a wicket and hence Rohit called for a DRS.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ball tracking showed that it was crashing onto the stumps. The India players rejoiced when the giant screen showed OUT but Kohli's reaction was pure gold.

After two wins in two games, India are a win away from making the semis.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON