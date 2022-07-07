Watch: Rohit Sharma hits nets, plays exquisite strokes ahead of return as India captain in 1st T20I vs England

It has been three months since Rohit Sharma played for India and captained the team. While he was expected to return during the recently concluded fifth Test against England, the skipper ended up testing positive for Covid-19 because of which he had to miss the match. (Also Read | Rohit Sharma comes up with golden response when asked about comeback; 'Don't want to miss any games for country but...')

Rohit hit the nets soon after recovering from the disease and hit the nets straightaway at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, which will be the venue for the first T20I against England on Thursday. Rohit was also spotted in the nets during the Test match at Edgbaston, even walking out to meet Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur during the post-match presentation ceremony.

However, Wednesday marked the first time Rohit joined the rest of the team in pracitce. India let slip a golden opportunity to record their first series win in England since 2007 as the hosts, in an incredible turnaround, recorded their highest-ever run chase in Test cricket.

"It's obviously disappointing to not come out as victors. The Test series was for India to win. That said, time will tell whether that loss will have any impact in the T20I and ODI series against England," Rohit said on the eve of the first T20I here. That was a different format and this will be a different one," Rohit told reporters on Wednesday.

The Indian skipper who joined the practice sessions for the first time since recovering from COVID-19 also said that the three-match T20 series against England will be an ideal opportunity for his side to determine where they stand before the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"With one eye on the World Cup later this year, this is an important series for us. That said, every game for India is important right now and we want to get our job done in this series as well," Rohit said.

