Watch: Rohit Sharma nearly knocked down by security after boy hugs India captain in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand

Currently chasing a target of 109 runs, India are easing towards the finishing line with ease in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts were in brilliant bowling form, which saw Mohammed Shami take three wickets for India. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar bagged two dismissals, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

The ongoing second innings had a rather odd moment when a young child rushed into the field and tried to hug India captain Rohit Sharma, but was then wrestled away aggressively by a security guard. The security guard's action also saw him clashing against Rohit, who was taken aback. Meanwhile, the opener also asked the guard to calm down in approach towards his treatment of the fan. The incident occurred in the fourth delivery of the 10th over with India reaching 51 runs. Rohit was batting at 37* off 38 balls and Shubman Gill reached 14* off 20 deliveries.

Also Read | 'Rohit's pause at toss was longer than New Zealand's innings. They were WC finalists': Ex-India cricketer's savage dig

Here is the video:

Currently chasing a target of 109 runs, India are easing towards the finishing line with ease in Raipur on Saturday. The hosts were in brilliant bowling form, which saw Mohammed Shami take three wickets for India. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar bagged two dismissals, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

The ongoing second innings had a rather odd moment when a young child rushed into the field and tried to hug India captain Rohit Sharma, but was then wrestled away aggressively by a security guard. The security guard's action also saw him clashing against Rohit, who was taken aback. Meanwhile, the opener also asked the guard to calm down in approach towards his treatment of the fan. The incident occurred in the fourth delivery of the 10th over with India reaching 51 runs. Rohit was batting at 37* off 38 balls and Shubman Gill reached 14* off 20 deliveries.

Also Read | 'Rohit's pause at toss was longer than New Zealand's innings. They were WC finalists': Ex-India cricketer's savage dig

Here is the video:

Reacting to the video, one fan said, "First security should be strict and no fans should enter the ground.

Secondly if a fans comes in then let him meet. Beating fans like this is not their work. However if a man like Jarvo comes in then beat himrapidly."

"We will continue to see an increased number of such incidents since players obviously don't want their fans to get hurt and fans want to meet their favourite players", another fan wrote.

Initially, Rohit won the toss and opted to bowl. New Zealand had a disastrous start and collapsed immediately. Opener Finn Allen was dismissed for a duck followed by Devon Conway(7), Henry Nicholls (2), Daryl Mitchell (1) and skipper Tom Latham (1) also failing.

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips (36), Michael Bracewell (22) and Mitchell Santner (27) did try to rebuild New Zealand innings, but failed to make an impact. Lockie Ferguson (1) and Blair Tickner (2) were sent packing without having much to do and Henry Shipley (2*) remained unbeaten.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON