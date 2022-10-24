Home / Cricket / Watch: Rohit Sharma's amusing mimicry of journalist's accent after India beat Pakistan will leave you in splits

Watch: Rohit Sharma's amusing mimicry of journalist's accent after India beat Pakistan will leave you in splits

cricket
Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:16 AM IST

Rohit Sharma had an amusing reaction to a journalist's accent during the post-match press conference after India's win vs Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Rohit Sharma during the post-match press conference.
ByHT Sports Desk

India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note and Rohit Sharma was nothing less than ecstatic after the match. Defeating Pakistan by four wickets in Melbourne, the India captain was asked by a reporter, "Playing on the cricket field and the challenges and bowling to the right length. Can you just describe their bowling unit and how do you think they executed their plans?"

Mimicking the journalist's accent, Rohit began, "I felt really good, I felt really good." What followed was laughter from others present during the post-match press conference.

Here is the video:

Chasing a target of 160 runs, India reached 160 for six in 20 overs with Virat Kohli smacking an unbeaten knock of 82 runs off 53 balls, including six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya also played a crucial knock of 40 runs off 37 balls, packed with one four and two sixes. Mohammad Nawaz and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each for Pakistan, Naseem Shah bagged a dismissal.

After the win, Kohli said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."

"The first one was back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support", he further added.

Initially, Rohit won the toss and opted to field. Pakistan posted 159 for eight in 20 overs, with Shan Masood hammering an unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 42 balls, including five fours. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed clattered 51 runs off 34 balls, also clobbering two fours and four sixes. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik were in brilliant form and bagged three wickets each. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami bagged a dismissal each.

