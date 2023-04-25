Watch: Rohit Sharma vents his frustration in manic outburst at Piyush Chawla's horrific fielding error in GT-MI tie

Mumbai Indians' death bowling woes were largely on display on Tuesday once again as they conceded 96 runs in the last six overs with Gujarat Titans' middle-order orchestrating the counter-attack after spinners Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya had choked the run-scoring in the middle overs. Abhinav Manohar kickstarted the affair with his 21-ball 42 before David Miller joined the show with his 46 off 22. Rahul Tewatia eventually added the finishing touches with a five-ball 20 that powered GT to 207 for six, their second 200-plus total in IPL. (GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023)

Rohit Sharma vents frustration in manic outburst at Chawla's fielding error

Although Gujarat's power-hitting abilities in the slog overs left Rohit Sharma agitated, there was one incident during the innings that left him utterly fuming at his teammate.

It happened in the 17th over of Gujarat's innings. It was in fact the delivery that kick started Abhinav Manohar's blitzkrieg knock. Express pace bowler Riley Meredith dished out a yorker delivery around off and Manohar squeezed it to the short third man. Chawla was stationed there and hence it would have been a comfortable stop for him. But the veteran cricketer took his eyes off the ball and failed to stop it as it went through his legs towards the boundary.

When the relay of the boundary was shown, footage revealed captain Rohit's reaction to the horrific fielding error. He was left utterly frustrated as he fumed at Chawla for the error in a manic outburst. Chawla too was left immensely disappointed at his efforts while the commentator couldn't stop laughing at the fashion in which the error was made.

Watch the video below…

This was for the second time in a row that Mumbai have conceded more than 60 runs between overs 16 and 20 in an IPL game. In the home match against Punjab Kings last week, 77 runs were given away during that bowling phase, implying a total of 173 in 10 overs across two matches.

Gujarat had lost the only other time when they had posted a 200-plus total when KKR's Rinku Singh had gone bang-bang in that last over in Ahmedabad. GT would be hoping to not repeat the same on Tuesday as they defend 208 runs at home.

