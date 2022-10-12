Watch: 'Saare same karna please' - Shikhar Dhawan hilariously teaches dance steps to India teammates after SA series win

Team India registered a dominant 7-wicket victory over South Africa in the series decider in Delhi on Tuesday. After dismissing the Proteas on merely 99, India chased down the target with over 30 overs to spare; Kuldeep Yadav was the star of the game with four wickets to his name in 4.1 overs, while Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shahbaz Ahmed picked two each. With the bat, Shubman Gill top scored for the side as he fell merely a run short of his half-century, while Shreyas Iyer hit the winning runs with a six against Marco Jansen.

Following the series victory, Team India players celebrated in the dressing room and captain Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on his official Instagram profile where the members of the side could be seen dancing to Daler Mehndi's song ‘Bolo Ta Ra Ra’.

Late in the night, India's stand-in head coach VVS Laxman shared a detailed video of behind-the-scenes moments from the reel, where Dhawan could be seen teaching his teammates the steps for the dance.

. @SDhawan25 leading the team not just on the field, but off the field as well.

Brilliant camaraderie among the boys, great to watch. Bolo Tara Ra ra#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/BYqk14cXbd — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 11, 2022

The Indian team had lost the first match of the series in Lucknow before making a terrific comeback in the series, beating South Africa by similar margin in both, Ranchi and Delhi ODIs.

India's vice-captain of the series, Shreyas Iyer had a brilliant outing in the three ODIs; while he scored a brisk 50 in the first ODI, Iyer smashed his second century in the format in Ranchi that steered India to a seven-wicket win. In the final match, the 27-year-old batter remained unbeaten on 28 off 23 deliveries.

The player of the tournament, however, was Mohammed Siraj, who was lethal for India – particularly in the second and third ODI. Siraj ended with figures of 3/38 in the Ranchi ODI, and followed it up with brilliant figures of 2/17 in five overs, taking the wickets of Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks.

