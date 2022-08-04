Watch: Sachin Tendulkar reacts to fan requests with unique video - 'To all those who wanted to see me play left handed'

The current trend of cricketers being reimagined left-handed in online videos has made a lot of waves on social media. For example, a right-handed batter playing as a left-handed and vice-versa. It's showing no signs of retreat, with legendary Sachin Tendulkar also jumping on the bandwagon. The batting great shared a clip on Twitter while playing golf, but with a twist to it. Also Read | India and Pakistan can face each other three times in Asia Cup 2022; Here's how

It's no secret that Tendulkar is ambidextrous. The former India player can be seen hitting the golf ball in a left-handed stance, but through a rearview mirror of a cart. "To all those who wanted to see me play left-handed," wrote Tendulkar. Former South Africa star AB de Villiers had also shared a fan-made video of him batting left-handed, that went viral on Twitter.

To all those who wanted to see me play left handed 😊🏌? pic.twitter.com/4uoS8yzgug — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 3, 2022

Earlier, Tendulkar had revealed that he may have played cricket right-handed but he writes with his left. In a clip uploaded on his Instagram handle, he explained the advantages of being ambidextrous.

Tendulkar also said that when it comes to eating with fork and knife, he normally eats with his left hand but while using chopsticks, he is unable to use his left hand. “Complicated person,” he said about himself at the end of the video.

“The left hand manages all the writing and eating while the right hand handles all the wooden sticks,” he captioned it along with the cricket bat and chopsticks emojis.

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

He stands at the top of the list of most runs in One-day Internationals, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries. He has also achieved a historic landmark of touching 100 international tons.

Tendulkar, who bid adieu to international cricket in 2013, was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format. During his illustrious career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON