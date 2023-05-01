Home / Cricket / Watch: Sandeep Sharma's stunner vs MI hailed as one of the 'greatest catches in IPL history'

Watch: Sandeep Sharma's stunner vs MI hailed as one of the 'greatest catches in IPL history'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 01, 2023 12:19 PM IST

Sandeep Sharma pulled off a screamer of a catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during RR's thrilling game against MI.

Sunday's IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians was one that lived up to its billing as the 1000th match in the history of the tournament and then some. The game featured a number of highlights, all of which reached a crescendo with Tim David hitting three consecutive sixes and leading MI to success in a record chase at the Wankhede Stadium. Among the standout moments was when fast bowler Sandeep Sharma pulled off a stunning catch to end the dangerous Suryakumar Yadav's innings.

Sandeep managed to hold on despite falling and sliding on the grass.
Sandeep managed to hold on despite falling and sliding on the grass.

Chasing a target of 213, MI were buoyed by a threatening stand between Suryakumar and Tilak Varma. Suryakumar was on 55 off 29 balls when he skied an attempted pull shot off Trent Boult. Sandeep chased the ball, running back from short fine leg, took the catch while on the move with his arms fully outstretched and managed to hold on to it after falling and sliding over the grass.

"Has he cleared the fielder? I think he has, oh what a catch! This is going to be one of the catches of the season," on-air commentator Harsha Bhogle said while calling the sequence of events. The IPL tweeted a video of the stunning catch and it has been hailed as one of the best catches in the history of the tournament, let alone the season.

Watch the catch below:

Yashasvi Jaiswal dragged Rajasthan Royals to a score of 212/7, scoring his maiden century and nearly playing through the innings. He scored 124 in 62 balls, thus accounting for more than half of his team's runs. However, that didn't turn out to be enough as MI pulled off the highest run-chase ever in the history of IPL at the venue of Wankhede. Suryakumar's half century was the highest score for them but the likes of Cameron Green and Tilak Varma also made valuable contribution. The standout peformer of the evening, however, was David's finish to the chase. With MI need 15 to win off the last over, David hit three sixes off the first three balls to take his team emphatically over the line.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl rajasthan royals mumbai indians + 1 more
ipl rajasthan royals mumbai indians
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out