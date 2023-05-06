Watch: Sangakkara holds no prisoners in bombastic dressing room reaction after RR's 'embarrassing' loss to GT

Rajasthan Royals faced a devastating defeat to Gujarat Titans in their match on Friday night, conceding a nine-wicket loss at their home ground (Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur). The Titans bowled Rajasthan Royals out for merely 118 before chasing down the target in only the 14th over of the match, losing a wicket. The Afghanistan spin twins – Rashid Khan (3/14) and Noor Ahmed (2/25) picked five wickets among them as the Royals endured a forgettable outing with the bat; Wriddhiman Saha (41*) and Hardik Pandya (39*), then, steered the GT to an easy run-chase after Shubman Gill scored an important 36 as well. Kumar Sangakkara(YouTube)

Following the game, RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara was visibly furious with the side's outing and used strong words in the dressing room as he spoke about the game. While he admitted that the Royals had an “embarrassing” outing in the game, he urged the players to not overthink on the same and focus on putting out a strong comeback in the side's next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“I know everyone's hurting. The reality of it is, we played a pi**-poor game. The shi**iest cricket that we can play, and we did that. Alright?” Sangakkara began as he addressed the players in the dressing room.

"Thinking about what happened today… the only thing you want to do is learn from it. It was embarassing. What the fans are going to think, what the points table is showing… it doesn't change the quality of our side just because we played an absolutely poor game. Accept it first. You want to learn, you have to accept that you weren't good enough. Gujarat outplayed us, but that's only this day. We have one day to recover, we can keep talking about mistakes we can learn from.

“How do we solve challenges that we face in the middle? How do we get ready for Sunrisers game? How do we play a really good game? That's all you guys have to think about. Nothing else,” Sangakkara said.

Despite the loss, RR remain fourth in the points table with five wins and as many losses in 10 games.

