Watch: Simon Doull ridicules Rohit Sharma, laughs uncontrollably for unwanted IPL record after dismissal for duck vs CSK

Mumbai Indians made a change in tactic in their batting order on Saturday in their El Clasico match against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk stadium. Captain Rohit Sharma, who is primarily an opener, batted at No.3 for MI in the IPL 2023 tie while sending an in-form Cameron Green as the opener alongside Ishan Kishan. The ploy failed to work as Mumbai went three down withing the first three overs with Rohit incurring a horrible IPL record. And commentator Simon Doull was left laughing uncontrollably at Rohit's unwanted IPL feat, brutally ridiculing the MI skipper. (CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2023) Rohit Sharma; Simon Doull

It happened in the third over of the match when MS Dhoni cast a bit of his magic by laying down the perfect trap for Rohit. He walked up to the stumps against the delivery from Deepak Chahar in presence of a backward point, short third man and a slip. Rohit looked to play the slower one for a lap shot, but mistimed it and lobbed it straight off the edge of the bat towards gully where Ravindra Jadeja completed a comfortable catch.

It was Rohit's second successive dismissal for a duck in IPL 2023, after incurring a similar fate in the match against Punjab Kings at Wankhede earlier this week. It was also Rohit's 16th dismissal for a duck in his IPL career, the most ever by a batter in the history of the tournament. He went past Dinesh Karthik, Mandeep Singh, and Sunil Narine. It was also the most times he was dismissed for a duck as a captain in IPL, his 11th in all, going past Gautam Gambhir's undesirable feat.

As Doull informed the fans about Rohit's record of ducks in IPL, he was left laughing uncontrollably. Watch the video here…

It was a horror start for Mumbai after being put to bat first. However Nehal Wadhera looked to take MI to a respectable total with his knock of 64, the only fifty-plus knock in the line-up, but in the absence of support from the other end, Mumbai managed only 139 for eight. Matheesha Pathirana was the pick iof the bowlers for Chennai with his three for 15 while Deepak Chahar and Tushar Deshpande picked four wickets between themselves.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON