Watch: 'Should I tell everyone what you said?' - Akhtar collides with Harbhajan after 2010 Asia Cup six reminder

A host of former international cricketers return to action earlier this month in the Legends League Cricket Masters, a tournament featuring retired players in Qatar. While India have a team of its own, the other two sides comprise of players from other Asian countries (Asia Lions) and the rest of the world (World Giants). A host of former India stars including Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Sreesanth among others are taking part in the tournament. Shoaib Akhtar (L) with Harbhajan Singh(YouTube/Shoaib Akhtar)

There were many reunions in Qatar; not just among the Indian players, but also between players from India and Pakistan. Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, and Misbah-ul-Haq are among the leading names from Pakistan participating in the tournament; on Saturday, Akhtar posted a video on his official YouTube channel where he shared interactions with India stars including Harbhajan, and there was a rather hilarious moment recorded on camera as the two recalled a fight between each other from their playing days.

Akhtar first talked about the sixes he hit against Harbhajan in the Faislabad Test; the off-spinner, then, said that while he didn't sledge Akhtar even after the sixes he hit, the fast bowler got furious when he was at the receiving end of Harbahajan's onslaught a few years later. Akhtar and Harbhajan exchanged few words in a heated moment during the Asia Cup match in 2010, following which the India spinner smashed Akhtar for a big six. India eventually won the match by 10 runs.

“He was bowling so good in Faislabad, then I hit him for two sixes!” Akhtar began as he recalled their past duels.

“I didn't say anything to you when you hit those two sixes. But when I hit a six against you, you said so many things!” Harbhajan replied.

“Should I tell everyone what you said? You actually started it,” Akhtar hit back at the Indian spinner, to which Harbhajan had a blunt response: “I didn't start. He just got angry, how can he hit a six against me!”

Akhtar then playfully hit Harbhajan, following which the India star hilariously said, “When he can't win with words, he starts hitting people.”

India Maharajas and Asia Lions will meet on Saturday night for a place in the final of the tournament; World Giants had entered the title clash with a win over the Lions on Thursday.

