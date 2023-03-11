Watch: Shubman Gill shuts down critics with insane ton vs Australia; Virat Kohli walks towards opener in epic gesture

Team India opener Shubman Gill brought his second Test century in style during the fourth and final match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Shubman reached the three-figure mark in 194 deliveries, smashing 10 fours and 1 six en route to his ton in Ahmedabad. There had been increasing pressure over the young opener to deliver with the bat after his failure in the previous Test of the series, where he registered scores of 21 and 5 across both innings.

The 23-year-old opener adopted an aggressive approach early into the innings, showing his intent early into the innings when he stepped out against Nathan Lyon in the final over of Day 2, hitting him for a massive six over long-on. Interestingly, Gill was dismissed attempting a similar shot in the second innings of the previous Test in Indore; and so, to go for it again early into his innings in Ahmedabad was a statement of intent from the youngster.

He carried the momentum in the first session of Day 3 and even as Rohit (35) was dismissed early, Gill carried on with his aggressive stroke-playing against the Aussie batters. He had reached his half-century in 89 deliveries and it was then, when Gill, alongside Pujara, aimed at building a partnership and bid their time at the crease.

Right before the tea session, Gill struck his second Test century. Watch as the youngster burst into celebrations after reaching the milestone mark at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad:

Kohli, who soon arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Pujara, congratulated Gill as well.

Watch:

Earlier, Australia had put a strong score of 480 after opting to bat in the fourth Test. Usman Khawaja (180) and Cameron Green (114) smashed brilliant centuries for the side; for India, Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 32nd five-wicket haul.

Australia have already qualified for the final of the World Test Championship after their win over India in Indore last week. The hosts, meanwhile, require a victory in the final Test to secure a direct passage to the title clash that takes place between June 7-11 at The Oval.

