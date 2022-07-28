Watch: Surrey bowler's brain fade moment costs his side four overthrow runs in bizarre fashion

In a rare and hilarious incident, Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel experienced a brain fade moment during a County Championship encounter against Warwickshire at The Kia Oval. The incident took place while Patel was bowling the 68th over in Warwickshire’s second innings. Soon after delivering the ball, which was played straight back to him by Sam Hain, Patel collected the ball and threw it way over wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, costing his side an additional four runs in the form of overthrows.

The video of the moment was shared on County Championship's social media channels. Here is the video:

Have you ever seen a 4️⃣ like this before? 👀



Ryan Patel fields off his own bowling and sends it straight over Ben Foakes' head 😓#LVCountyChamp live: https://t.co/lBNsyS6zOQ pic.twitter.com/1sw1Mr5WLd — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) July 27, 2022

Surrey, who won the toss and opted to bowl, restricted Warwickshire to 253/10 in their first inning. Surrey in response piled 316/10 despite Patel, who walked out to open the innings being dismissed on 12(5).

Also Read | ‘I’m not criticising IPL but why don't Indian players play in BBL? I've never got an open answer': Adam Gilchrist

Warwickshire then amassed 310/10 in their second innings, leaving Surrey with a 247-run target. Patel bowled 6.1 overs and conceded 13 runs in the innings. Surrey chasing 247 are batting have edge past the 150-run mark for the loss of two wickets and stand very close to winning the contest. Patel and Rory Burns stitched a 58-run stand for the opening wicket in the second innings, with the former scoring 24 off 60 balls before getting out to Nathan McAndrew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON