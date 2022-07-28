Home / Cricket / Watch: Surrey bowler's brain fade moment costs his side four overthrow runs in bizarre fashion
cricket

Watch: Surrey bowler's brain fade moment costs his side four overthrow runs in bizarre fashion

In a rare and hilarious incident, Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel experienced a brain fade moment during a County Championship encounter against Warwickshire at The Kia Oval.
Ryan Patel throwing the ball after collecting it on his follow-through.(Screengrab)
Ryan Patel throwing the ball after collecting it on his follow-through.(Screengrab)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

In a rare and hilarious incident, Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel experienced a brain fade moment during a County Championship encounter against Warwickshire at The Kia Oval. The incident took place while Patel was bowling the 68th over in Warwickshire’s second innings. Soon after delivering the ball, which was played straight back to him by Sam Hain, Patel collected the ball and threw it way over wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, costing his side an additional four runs in the form of overthrows.

The video of the moment was shared on County Championship's social media channels. Here is the video:

Surrey, who won the toss and opted to bowl, restricted Warwickshire to 253/10 in their first inning. Surrey in response piled 316/10 despite Patel, who walked out to open the innings being dismissed on 12(5).

Also Read | ‘I’m not criticising IPL but why don't Indian players play in BBL? I've never got an open answer': Adam Gilchrist

Warwickshire then amassed 310/10 in their second innings, leaving Surrey with a 247-run target. Patel bowled 6.1 overs and conceded 13 runs in the innings. Surrey chasing 247 are batting have edge past the 150-run mark for the loss of two wickets and stand very close to winning the contest. Patel and Rory Burns stitched a 58-run stand for the opening wicket in the second innings, with the former scoring 24 off 60 balls before getting out to Nathan McAndrew.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out