Watch: Suryakumar Yadav's priceless reaction as Mahela Jayawardene introduces MI's new recruit to team members

Mumbai Indians are in the middle of a terrible slump in the IPL 2022. The five-time IPL champions have lost all the eight matches played so far and are still searching for their first win, which will get them off the mark in points-table. To make matters worse, MI were dealt an injury blow when Md. Arshad Khan picked up an injury and was ruled out of the remainder of the IPL. As his replacement, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh was drafted into the squad after MI purchased the Madhya Pradesh bowler for ₹20 lakh.

None the less, the poor string of results has not deflated them entirely as the players and coach still manage to put a smile on their faces and have a fun time while practicing. In a video posted by MI on their Twitter handle, coach Mahela Jayawardene officially introduced Kartikeya to the rest of the squad. The morale of the team seemed to be extremely high as the teammates welcomes Kartikeya with a huge round of applause.

"As you all know, Arshad was injured last week so it’s unfortunate but he is going to be with us through the season, doing his rehab and getting through that. We've added Kumar Kartikeya. Congratulations," Jayawardene said.

"This is what it's all about, he did the hard work, has the talent and now he's here." 🙌



Mahela and the squad give Kartikeya a warm #OneFamily welcome! 🤝💙#DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @Kartike54075753 @MahelaJay MI TV pic.twitter.com/xv8ICJQt2o — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 29, 2022

"Everyone knows that he has worked really hard with us and it’s a great opportunity for him. This is what it’s all about, you know… see the talent and then come here, do the hard work and get your opportunity. All the very best. Good luck with the rest of the season and well done."

The camera then turned to Suryakumar Yadav, who teasingly asked Kartikeya to give a speech. "Come on, give a speech. Look into the camera and tell us how you feel," he said. Kartikeya responded by saying, "It feels very nice being part of the team. It feels a bit different. I was earlier there (among the net bowlers). Now I’m here," which invoked a laugh out of everyone.

