Watch: 'Team ko support tab chahiye jab ham haare' - Shaheen slams ex-Pakistan cricketers after reaching T20 WC semis

In an incredible day of cricket on Sunday, Netherlands produced a stunning performance to upset South Africa at the T20 World Cup, which was followed by Pakistan defeating Bangladesh to make their way to the semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan required South Africa to drop points to ensure an easier route to a semi-final qualification, and the Dutch did Babar Azam and co. a massive favour with a 13-run win over the Proteas in Adelaide.

Against Bangladesh, Shaheen Afridi shined with the ball as he picked four wickets, registering figures of 4/22 in four overs to dismantle the Bangladesh batting order. Afridi removed a dangerous Litton Das in the third over of the innings, and put Bangladesh under serious pressure with the wicket of Mosaddek Hossain and Nurul Hasan in the 17th over. He picked another wicket in his final over of the innings, removing Taskin Ahmed on 1 as Bangladesh were restricted to 127/8 in 20 overs.

Also read: Suryakumar Yadav creates huge India T20I record after insane knock vs Zimbabwe; only 2nd player in history to reach feat

Pakistan eventually chased down the target with 11 balls remaining, as youngster Mohammad Haris shined again with a brisk 31 off 18 deliveries.

The Babar Azam-led side had begun its T20 World Cup campaign with two successive losses against India and Zimbabwe, and received much criticism from current and former Pakistan stars back home. However, the side made a scintillating comeback to beat Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh in its remaining three games to secure a semi-final berth.

Shaheen attended the post-match press conference following Pakistan's win, and had a message for the side's star players in the country who had been critical of the team after the first two losses in the tournament.

Shaheen Shah : Jo hamaray Top cricketers Hain unko chaia mushkil time mai Team ko support karay🤌 pic.twitter.com/aYuEznetZX — Shizza~? (@shizzapizzaa) November 6, 2022

“Fans ki vajah se hi ham semi-final me pohoche hain. Unki dua hai, jo apne log karte hain. Mera ye hai ki kabhi kabhi dil ko lagta hai ki jo hamaare top ke cricketer hain, unko chahiye ki mushkil time me vo team ko support karein. Ye nahi ki ham semi-final aur final jeete, fir support kare. Team ko support uss time chahiye jab team haare. Logon ki dua ki vajah se ham semi-final jeete, unka support hamesha hamaare saath hai. (We reached the semi-finals because of fan's prayers. I sometimes feel in my heart that our top cricketers need to support us at our difficult time, and not when we reach semi-finals or finals. Team needs support when we lose. We won because of the fans' prayers and their support),” Afridi said.

Pakistan will face one of New Zealand and England in their semi-final match of the T20 World Cup next week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON