Watch: Sachin Tendulkar excited beyond measure; Master Blaster shows rare outflow of emotions during Tim David carnage

The 1000th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) couldn't have asked for a better show and a thunderous ending. If it was Yashasvi Jaiswal who hogged the limelight in the first part of the Wankhede game between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians with his record knock of 124 runs, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David stole it from under RR's noses. David made a rather dream end to the match, helping MI to a record chase at the venue, with a hat-trick of sixes which drew a million-dollar reaction from the legendary Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday. Tim David; Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar, who was MI's first-ever captain in the IPL and is now part of the team as a mentor, was shown thrice on camera during Mumbai's innings at home against Rajasthan. He looked disappointed in the first, almost furious during one of Ishan Kishan's innings when one of his shots in the powerplay took an edge and went past the slip cordon. The second time was in the eighth over, when Cameron Green dispatched a tossed up delivery from Yuzvendra Chahal for a humongous six straight down the ground.

The final was during the last over of Mumbai's chase of 213 when David hit the second six against West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. MI needed 15 runs to win from it and David was on strike. Holder sent in a wide full toss first ball and David swept it flat over the ropes. That brought up 200 for MI but it was only the beginning. Holder then went for the low full toss against the Aussie second ball and he smashed it high over mid-wicket for a six. Sachin was left completely astounded at that shot as he was all smiles.

A third consecutive six from David helped MI complete the record chase against Rajasthan, the highest ever at the venue and second highest overall in IPL history.

"Amazing feeling. For our confidence, seeing how the boys went about it was awesome. It felt like every bowler had to be targeted but the conditions were batting-friendly. I wanted to play an innings like this for a while. In the final over, I tried to get in front and close the angle down, play good shots. It was good to bat at the end. Every time someone missed the yorker, you felt like you missed out as a batter," David said after the knock.

