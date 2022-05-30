Watch: Trent Boult's golden expressions while listening to iconic 'Vande Mataram' during IPL closing ceremony goes viral

The IPL 2022 closing ceremony was a sight to behold as over 1 lakh people got to witness the likes of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and music legend AR Rahman enthral them with their performances. While Ranveer put on his dancing shoes, Rahman brought out some of his classics, including Jai Ho, Baar Baar Haan and the iconic Vande Mataram. Rahman lit up the Narendra Modi Stadium on Ahmedabad, the venue for this edition's IPL final with an electric performance that stretched over 15 minutes.

The sight of the entire stadium getting together and singing 'Vande Mataram' sent goosebumps. Not just the audience, but even cricketers were moved by Rahman's epic show. The camera often turned to the teams to capture their reactions to the performance, and every time that happened, a priceless reaction was spotted. Yashasvi Jaiswal and members of the RR support staff were singing Vande Mataram with Rahman and the 1 lakh Ahmedabad faithful.

However, one reaction that stood out was that of New Zealand quick Trent Boult. Representing the Rajasthan Royals, Boult was captured by the camera in absolute awe of the performance. Upon realising that he appeared on the big screen, Boult quickly laughed it away as the performance carried on.

Just a few days ago, Boult's heart-warming gesture towards a young fan was all over the news. After RR defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second Qualifier, Boult won a young fan's heart by giving him his jersey. This season, Boult finished lower than expected on the leading wicket-taker's list. With 16 wickets from 16 matches, Boult was outside the top 10.

This was Boult's first season with the Royals, after the left-arm quick spent the previous few seasons with Mumbai Indians. After getting released by MI before the IPL mega-auctions in February, Boult was bought by the Royals for ₹8 crore.

