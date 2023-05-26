Watch: Unseen footage of Jadeja's animated chat with CSK CEO amid Dhoni spat surfaces, send fans into overdrive

Chennai Super Kings are into the final of IPL 2023. It has been a massive turnaround for the second time in their IPL history. In 2020, they had finished second last in what was their first ever season where they had failed to make the playoffs. They roared back next year to win the title. They failed to defend it in 2022 where they incurred another forgettable season, finishing ninth in the table. The Lions fought back again to make their 10th IPL final this year. Despite the magnificent comeback, there is brewing discussion among CSK fans which hints at all is not okay at the franchise. An unseen video of Ravindra Jadeja post that spat with MS Dhoni has surfaced on Twitter and it has sent fans into overdrive. Unseen footage of Jadeja's animated chat with CSK CEO amid Dhoni spat

It was earlier last week when social media went abuzz with visuals of Jadeja and Dhoni's heated conversation from Chennai's final league game against Delhi Capitals. Despite a 77-run win which guaranteed them a top-two finish, all CSK fans could talk about was that video. Moments after the game had ended, Dhoni was seen fuming at Jadeja, who did not utter a single word.

A day later, Jadeja had posted a cryptic tweet on 'Karma' and a few hours later, his wife retweeted it with a four-word reaction that added more mystery to the situation.

Recently, a video has surfaced on Twitter from Chennai's IPL 2023 playoffs match against Gujarat Titans at home where Jadeja can be seen having an animated discussion with CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan moments after the team's 15-run win at Chepauk. And the video has left CSK fans worried about Jadeja's future in the franchise.

After that GT game, Jadeja had also taken a fresh jibe at the CSK fans with a Twitter post after winning the 'most valuable asset of the match' award. He scored 22 off 16 and later picked wickets of Dasun Shanaka and David Miller in his 2 for 18 in four overs.

The all-rounder then took to Twitter to post a picture of himself with the award and captioned it: "Upstox knows but..some fans don’t." It was aimed at the crowd who have repeatedly cheered against him to see Dhoni on strike despite his match-winning performances.

