Watch: Unseen video from MI-RR game reveals real truth behind Samson's act in Rohit Sharma's dismissal

Despite Mumbai Indians' thrilling win on Sunday night at the Wankhede Stadium, in what was the 1000th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), against Rajasthan Royals where Tim David wrapped up the record chase with whirlwind knock which ended with a hat-trick of sixes in the final over, there was an outrage among MI fans on social media. Video of their captain Rohit Sharma's dismissal had gone viral all over Twitter with fans shaming Sanju Samson of a suspicious act in the dismissal. However, fresh footage from the MI-RR game revealed the real truth behind the dismissal.

Rohit looked to make it big as he celebrated his 36th birthday on Sunday, with the aim to give Mumbai a perfect start in the chase of 213. No teams has ever chased that figure at the Wankhede in IPL history and only one team ever has successfully chased a target of 213 or more in the tournament.

However, Rohit's plan was cut short as Sandeep Sharma got the big fish yet again. It was knuckle ball from the pacer as Rohit was deceived by the pace off it. He rocked back and looked to fend it to the off side, but the ball went past it and struck the bail on top of off. Rohit went back scoring just three runs off five.

Moments after the dismissal, footage of that dismissal set internet ablaze with MI fans calling it “unfair”. According the video, with a front angle, it seemed that while the bail was hit by the ball, it was only unsettled when the gloves of Samson hit it, causing it to get dislodged. There was no DRS appeal from Rohit nor did the umpire review it and hence no other angles were available on Sunday.

However, in a fresh video that made rounds on Twitter on Tuesday, it showed that Samson was actually not involved in any controversial act as alleged by the MI fans. In the video, this time from a side angle, showed that Samson was actually standing a few metres away from the stump and had no involvement in dislodging the bails with his gloves.

Despite the confusion around the dismissal, Mumbai Indians had scripted a memorable win at home. Suryakumar Yadav kicked off the turnaround in Mumbai's innings with his brisk knock of 55 runs before David scripted a hurricane of a knock with his 14-ball 45 where he finished the chase with three sixes against Jason Holder in the last over.

