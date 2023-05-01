Watch: Huge controversy erupts as MI fans blame Samson's suspicious act for Rohit Sharma dismissal, umpires blasted

What eventually matters is a win. And the manner in which Mumbai Indians achieved it on Sunday night at the Wankhede, in what was the 1000th IPL game, was quite spectacular with the home team breaking out in celebration moments after Tim David smashed three consecutive sixes to seal a six-wicket win against Rajasthan Royals. Yet, there was an uproar in social media during Mumbai's innings where RR captain Sanju Samson's suspicious act was pointed out on Twitter while the umpires were blasted for his MI counterpart Rohit Sharma's dismissal. Huge controversy erupts as MI fans blame Samson’s suspicious act for Rohit Sharma dismissal,

It was Rohit's 36th birthday and he hoped to make it big with an impactful knock as Mumbai began their chase of 213 at home. But the skipper departed early in the innings with Sandeep Sharma dismissing him in the second over. It was a knuckle ball from the pacer as Rohit went on back foot to fend it towards the off side, but was deceived by the speed and hence failed to make contact as the delivery kissed the top of off. Rohit was left startled at the manner of dismissal as he stood there staring at the stumps before making his way back to the pavilion having scored three runs off five balls.

It was a bit later after the dismissal that eagle-eyed fans pointed out on Twitter that Rohit's dismissal wasn't valid. In a video posted on the social media platform where a close up of the stumps were shown, it seemed that the ball had hit the bail on top of off stump, unsettling it and causing it to go red, but it hadn't fallen off stumps. It was seconds later, when Samson had collected the ball after it hit the stumps, when the bails seemed to have been dislodged by the faintest touch of the gloves of the wicketkeeper.

There was no review taken by Rohit nor did the umpire want to review it then as Mumbai lost a crucial wicket in the early stage of their chase only for fans to later point it out on Twitter.

After the early dismissal of Rohit, Ishan Kishan looked to take charge of Mumbai's chase in the powerplay before Cameron Green joined him in the act with his knock of 44. But the turnaround for Mumbai happened when Suryakumar Yadav smashed Kuldeep Sen for 20 runs in an over en route to his knock of 55 runs. Then it was Tim David and his crazy knock of 14-ball 45 which helped MI wrap up the chase of 213 with three balls to spare.

