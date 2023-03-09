Watch: Virat Kohli caught snacking at slips just before Labuschagne takes strike, then does this to Shreyas Iyer

Virat Kohli is a fitness freak, and in terms of diet, the former India captain is strict, extra careful and mindful about what he eats. However, it seems as if during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli the 'foodie' has taken centre-stage again. In the second Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, visuals of Kohli getting excited at seeing 'Chhole Kulche' in the dressing room went viral. It video social media and Kohli's fans in a meltdown, so much so that after the win, India coach Rahul Dravid was actually asked what it was inside the food parcel that instantly changed Kohli's serious mood and lightened it up.

If the Delhi Test was just a teaser, the fourth India vs Australia Test currently being played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium was the trailer of just how much Kohli likes food. Before the start of the 22nd over to be bowled by Mohammed Shami, the camera caught Kohli standing at second slip and snacking just before Marnus Labuschagne was about to take strike. The former India captain was seen feeding on what appeared to be a protein/energy bar before sneaking it inside his pocket as the ball was bowled.

Immediately after Labuschagne defended it, Kohli's hands went straight back to his pocket as he again brought out the bat. But this time around, he wasn't having it all by himself. Kohli then offered the bar to his teammates Shreyas Iyer, standing next to him at third slip. After a bit of persuasion, Kohli threw it to Iyer, who then snuffed it inside his pocket as the match went on. Surprisingly enough, just two balls later, Mohammed Shami came back with aplomb and dismissed Marnus Labuschagne for the second Australia wicket to fall.

Kohli was back being in the thick of things as he kept pumping up the crowd to get behind Team India and cheer for them. Before that, Kohli and India captain Rohit Sharma stood next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Indian team was joined by the PM himself to sing the National Anthem ahead of the start of the Ahmedabad Test. As Modi met every player of the team, his interaction with Kohli drew the loudest cheer.

Prior to the start of the Test match, Kohli was in a jovial mood as he and his teammates celebrated Holi. In a video posted by Shubman Gill, Kohli could be seen singing 'Calm Down' as Team India came together to wish their fans Happy Holi. In another video posted by the BCCI, Kohli was seen getting colours applied by Rohit Sharma inside the team bus.

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat on what appears to be the best pitch of the series. Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami picked one wicket each as Australia reached 75/2 at lunch.

