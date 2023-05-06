Watch: Virat Kohli breaks the internet with million-dollar gesture on reunion with childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore's star batter Virat Kohli caught up with his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma ahead of the side's game against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Saturday. Rajkumar was in attendance for the game in Delhi and Kohli walked towards his childhood coach as the latter stood at the field, and touched his feet as a mark of respect. The duo, then, engaged in a chat and Kohli also seemingly pointed towards a stand at the stadium that is named after him. Virat Kohli with Rajkumar Sharma(IPL)

Rajkumar played a key role in Kohli's formative years as a cricketer and had been recently interviewed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he opened up on various facets of the 34-year-old batter's early days in the sport.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League posted the heartwarming video, with caption, “A wholesome meet & greet. @imVkohli catches up with his childhood coach.”

Under Rajkumar's tutelage, Kohli grew heaps and bounds to first represent the Delhi state team and eventually leading the Indian U-19 side to victory in the 2008 World Cup. In the same year, Kohli was also picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore and eventually earned a maiden India call-up for the tour to Sri Lanka.

Today, Kohli is regarded as one of the greatest batters in the history of the game; Rajkumar, meanwhile, continues to coach youngsters in his academy in Delhi and also appears as an expert in select news channels across the country.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, meanwhile, are currently fifth in the IPL 2023 table with five wins in nine matches, and can potentially jump to second spot with a big win over the Capitals tonight. Delhi, meanwhile, are enduring a tough outing in the season as they currently stand last in the table with only three wins so far.

