Watch: Kohli's long, dejected walk to pavilion after Malan grabs terrific running catch in 2nd T20

The long wait for Virat Kohli's international century dragged on as he perished for just 1 in the second Twenty20 International against England on Saturday. The former skipper, who currently looks a pale shadow of his former self, has seen bizarre and unlucky dismissals thus far. It was Dawid Malan's incredible grab that cut short Kohli's stay this time. Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar tick off unique personal milestones as India seal another T20 series win

Kohli, now without a hundred in 76 international innings across all formats, miscued debutant Richard Gleeson's delivery and Malan managed to take a fine catch. The Englishman plucked it over his shoulder as he ran from the backward point position.

Kohli, who decided to take on Gleeson, was left with no option but to walk back dejected to the dressing room. Rishabh Pant also perished on the very next ball. The left-handed dasher charged at Gleeson but was caught behind off an inside edge.

It was Ravindra Jadeja who hit 46 not out to lift India from a precarious position. India notched up 170 for eight and in response, England folded with three overs to spare. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah shared five wickets to help India gain an unassailable 2-0 series lead with one more T20 to play on Sunday at Nottingham.

Talking about Kohli, the mercurial batter is facing a botched run in world cricket. He scored 31 across both innings in the Edgbaston Test and fell for just 1 in his first Twenty for India since February. The 33-year-old was rested for India's previous last home assignment against South Africa.

Kohli's batting slump remains a hot topic of debate among fans and experts. While some have backed the Indian batter amidst his botched run, others feel is no longer indispensable in T20Is. Former India captain Kapil Dev said the team management could bench Kohli if someone like Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped from the Test side.

"Yes, now the situation is such that you might be forced to bench Kohli from T20 playing eleven. If world No. 2 bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then (once upon a time) world No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil told ABP News.

"Virat is not batting at a level which we have seen him do over the years. He has made a name because of his performances but if he isn't performing, then you can't keep the performing youngsters out of the team," added the legendary player.

