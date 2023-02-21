Watch: Virat Kohli's unmissable reaction to Delhi crowd chanting 'RCB' during IND vs AUS 2nd Test sets internet ablaze

Had it not been a lopsided affair, Tuesday, February 21, would have been the final day of the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. And with the intent that Australia showed with the bat in the second innings at the close of Day 2, the prospect of a five-day affair looked plausible. But Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin had other plans. The spin pair ran riot on third morning, picking all wickets between themselves. Australia were folded for 113 runs, their catastrophic collapse lasting 90 minutes on that morning before India comfortably chased down the target with six wickets in hand and well within the second session.

Two days since that win, which guided India to retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth-successive time, a certain video of Virat Kohli has gone viral on social media. Irrespective of what situation, the result or the form in which he is, Kohli always manages to hog limelight, and this time it is through an act of pure gold during the 2nd Test.

In the video, the Delhi crowd can be heard loudly chanting 'RCB, RCB!' to show their love for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore and their former captain. Kohli, who was standing in the slip position, quickly prompted the crowd to stop chanting that and pointed towards 'India' written in his jersey. The crowd went berserk at Kohli's unmissable gesture and soon began chanting 'India, India'.

Watch the video below…

Kohli did star with the bat in the first innings of the second Test, showing immense composure on the tricky Delhi track with astute footwork against Australian spinners as he scored a terrific 44. In the second innings he score 20 runs in India's chase of 113.

The third Test match will be played from March 1 onwards at Indore's Holkar Stadium.

