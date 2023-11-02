Watch: Virat Kohli's jaw drops as Gill unleashes lightning-fast four, memories of Dhoni's monster six come rushing back

Indian batters continued to make merry in the 2023 World Cup, with Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli putting on a brilliant century-plus partnership against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. India were rocked early after Rohit's dismissal for 4 off the second ball off the innings, but Kohli and Gill soaked the pressure and rode their luck en route to respective half-centuries. Kohli and Gill revealed in each other's strokeplay matching each other shot for shot to put the pressure back on Sri Lanka. Gill's confidence grew watching Kohli loosen up and both batters went on a boundary-hitting spree to keep India ticking. Virat Kohli's expression was all of us.(Screengrab)

Kohli watched in constant admiration as Gill played some extraordinary shots. Gill's timing was impeccable, effortlessly sending the ball to the boundary. However, one particular four from the youngster left Kohli flabbergasted, shellshocked and at a loss for words.

Dilshan Madushanka, who had dismissed Rohit in the first over, returned for his second spell. In the 16th over, he delivered a back-of-length ball angling across the batter. An alert Gill however, created room and disdainfully slapped it through the covers for four. If Madushanka's delivery clocked over 135 kph, it felt like the ball raced away at nearly 200 kph. Kohli, at the non-striker's end, was left in awe of the sheer power and brute force behind that shot.

Kohli's expressions evoked a sense of deja vu, reminiscent of a similar reaction during the last World Cup of 2019. It took us back to India's World Cup opener against Australia at the Oval when MS Dhoni had unleashed a colossal six that sent the ball soaring into the stands, eliciting the exact same body language from Kohli. As Starc charged in from round the wicket to deliver the 49th over, the ball pitched perfectly in the arc, and Dhoni unleashed a mighty swing that connected with sheer force. The ball sailed a staggering 87 meters, disappearing deep into the stands near mid-wicket. Kohli, standing at the very center of the pitch, appeared stunned before broking into laughter alongside his former captain.

The partnership between Kohli and Gill had flourished to 189, with the 200-run mark within reach. However, Sri Lanka managed to stage a comeback. Just as both batters were closing in on their respective centuries, Madushanka thwarted their ambitions, dismissing Gill and Kohli in quick succession. Gill fell victim to a slower bouncer, edging it to the wicketkeeper, while Kohli was caught at covers as he attempted to check his shot on a ball that lost pace after pitching. Nevertheless, Kohli and Gill had already put India in a commanding position, overcoming the challenging hot, humid, and muggy conditions.

