Watch: 'Worst review for LBW ever' - Twitter left stunned at Bangladesh's bizarre DRS appeal against England

Bangladesh took on England in the second ODI of the series on Friday in Mirpur. The visitors had registered a three-wicket win in the first match at the same venue, and produced a strong outing as they were invited to bat by Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal in the second ODI. England opener Jason Roy (132) scored a brilliant century as the visitors put a strong total of 326/7 in fifty overs in Mirpur. The side's captain, Jos Buttler, also played a quickfire 76-run knock off 64 deliveries in the innings.

However, a rather shocking moment took place towards the final stages of the English innings. In the 48th over of the innings, Adil Rashid, who had just arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Moeen Ali, blocked a yorker from Taskin Ahmed; the ball had clearly hit the toe-end of the bat, but in a stunning decision, captain Tamim Iqbal opted for a review after the umpire put down calls for an LBW.

The replays showed that the pad was nowhere near the ball, and a video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Justifiably, the hosts lost their review but Taskin did end up being the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the innings, ending with figures of 3/66 in 10 overs. Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam also picked a wicket each, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two, albeit at the expense of 73 runs.

In the run-chase, however, Bangladesh faced a top-order collapse with Litton Das and Najmul Hossain Shanto departing for first-ball ducks, while wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim also departing on 4. While Tamim scored 35, all-rounder Shakib was dismissed by Rashid on 58, leaving Bangladesh in a spot of bother in a 328-run chase.

England are touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI and T20I series; the latter begins on March 9 with the first match in Chattogram.

