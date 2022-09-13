Watch: Yuvraj Singh dances with Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan as Sachin Tendulkar enjoys the show in viral video

Currently participating in the Road Safety World Series, Yuvraj Singh was seen grooving to old Hindi songs with Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed the show. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen dancing to old Hindi songs while Raina and Irfan showed off their singing skills. Posting the video on Twitter, Yuvraj captioned it as, "Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt @munafpa99881129 @ManpreetGony @pragyanojha #roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends".

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans, with Irfan calling Yuvraj the 'most expensive cheerleader'. "And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night", he wrote.

A fan wrote, "U have not lost your charm, swagger and touch Yuvi. Good to see u shake a leg and much more with our boys. Hope to see u down the road in Bandra some time. Cheers."

"Paaji you're the greatest cricketer we have ever had", another fan stated.

"Waah yuvi bro mst dance karte hai aap maza aagya bs next match mein 6 chauke marna plz", another quipped.

One fan commented, "Absolutely Loved it , indeed It’s a blissful experience to watch many of my fav cricketer enjoying in one frame … which song @ImRaina & @IrfanPathan are singing?"

The players are currently participating in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. The tournament began on September 10 and is being hosted in Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and Raipur. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legend team consists of the likes of Yuvraj, Irfan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha and Pragyan Ojha.

