Home / Cricket / Watch: Yuvraj Singh dances with Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan as Sachin Tendulkar enjoys the show in viral video

Watch: Yuvraj Singh dances with Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan as Sachin Tendulkar enjoys the show in viral video

cricket
Published on Sep 13, 2022 09:41 AM IST

Yuvraj Singh posted a viral video on Twitter, where he could be seen grooving to old Hindi songs with Suresh Raina and Irfan Pathan, while Sachin Tendulkar watched.

Yuvraj Singh dances with Suresh Raina.(Twitter)
Yuvraj Singh dances with Suresh Raina.(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Currently participating in the Road Safety World Series, Yuvraj Singh was seen grooving to old Hindi songs with Irfan Pathan and Suresh Raina, while legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar enjoyed the show. In the video, Yuvraj can be seen dancing to old Hindi songs while Raina and Irfan showed off their singing skills. Posting the video on Twitter, Yuvraj captioned it as, "Having fun with two legendary singers @IrfanPathan @ImRaina and of course the legend of legends @sachin_rt @munafpa99881129 @ManpreetGony @pragyanojha #roadsafetyworldseries #indialegends".

Here is the video:

The video was well-received by fans, with Irfan calling Yuvraj the 'most expensive cheerleader'. "And we had the most expensive cheerleader in Yuvraj Singh. What a night", he wrote.

A fan wrote, "U have not lost your charm, swagger and touch Yuvi. Good to see u shake a leg and much more with our boys. Hope to see u down the road in Bandra some time. Cheers."

"Paaji you're the greatest cricketer we have ever had", another fan stated.

"Waah yuvi bro mst dance karte hai aap maza aagya bs next match mein 6 chauke marna plz", another quipped.

One fan commented, "Absolutely Loved it , indeed It’s a blissful experience to watch many of my fav cricketer enjoying in one frame … which song @ImRaina & @IrfanPathan are singing?"

The players are currently participating in the second season of the Road Safety World Series. The tournament began on September 10 and is being hosted in Kanpur, Dehradun, Indore and Raipur. Led by Sachin Tendulkar, the India Legend team consists of the likes of Yuvraj, Irfan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha and Pragyan Ojha.

Get Latest Cricket Newsalong with Cricket Schedule. Also get updates on Asia Cup 2022.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
yuvraj singh irfan pathan sachin tendulkar suresh raina road safety world series + 3 more
yuvraj singh irfan pathan sachin tendulkar suresh raina road safety world series + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out