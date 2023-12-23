'Watching the 1st Test was painful': Waqar Younis' no-holds-barred attack at Shan Masood's Pakistan after Australia loss

Australia dismantled Pakistan on a challenging Perth pitch earlier this week, securing a resounding 360-run victory in the first Test within four days. Pakistan had a largely uninspiring performance, succumbing to a mere 89 runs, all out in 30.2 overs during the final session on Day 4, marking their 15th consecutive Test defeat in Australia. The home team had set a formidable 450-run target for Shan Masood-led Pakistan. Pakistan's Shan Masood walks off after being caught by Austrlia's Alex Carey during the second day of the first Test cricket match between Australia and Pakistan(AFP)

Facing the relentless pace of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Pat Cummins on a pitch with variable bounce and causing several batters to endure body blows, Pakistan's top-order crumbled. Hazlewood and Starc claimed six wickets collectively, while Cummins skillfully set up former Pakistan captain Babar Azam (14) and found the edge of his bat. The visitors had no response to Australia's lively fast bowling.

Following their crushing defeat, Pakistan faced significant criticism and the side's former skipper Waqar Younis didn't mince his words as he spoke about the Shan Masood-led side. Younis stated that it was “painful” watching the Pakistan side play during the opening Test in Perth.

“Not that great, to be honest. Watching the first Test was painful. We had the moments where we could have pulled back the game, but we didn't take these opportunities. When Pakistan go to Australia, they must ensure their fielding is good. If you give Aussie batters the opportunity, they will take it with both hands,” said Younis on ESPNCricinfo.

“One thing that excites us when we come to Australia is fast bowling. I'm not seeing that. We are seeing medium pacers, all-rounders. There's no real pace, people used to come and watch Pakistan pacers clicking 150kph, but that's not what we see right now. There are a few injured, yes, but we used to have a big pace battery. And I'm worried about that,” he said further.

Naseem Shah remains absent from Pakistan's pace attack owing to a shoulder injury, while Haris Rauf also withdrew from the squad due to workload management.