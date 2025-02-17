'Way better than Virat and Babar': Ex-Pakistan star's red-hot take ahead of Champions Trophy kick-off

Virat Kohli stands in a league of his own while Babar Azam is “exceptional” when in form but former Pakistan fast bowler Abdur Rauf feels that India captain Rohit Sharma is better than both of them on current form. The three star players will all be involved in the highly anticipated clash between India and Pakistan on February in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have both been suffering from shaky form in the recent past(Getty Images)

Rauf said that Kohli has no comparison in terms of consistency and ability to perform under pressure. “Virat Kohli has no comparison. His class, consistency, and ability to perform under pressure set him apart. Babar Azam, when in form, is exceptional,” Rauf told Times of India.

“But personally, my favourite batsman [batter] is Rohit Sharma. I believe Rohit is currently the best batsman [batter] in world cricket. He is way better than Virat and Babar.”

All three players have been going through a downturn in form in recent times. However, Rohit showed a glimpse of his best when he smashed a masterful 119 off 90 balls against England. Kohli managed to score a 55-ball 52 in the next match but couldn't add to his 50 ODI centuries. Babar, meanwhile, last scored an ODI century in August 2023 against Nepal in the Asia Cup.

‘Can never predict outcome of an India vs Pakistan match’

The last Champions Trophy game between India and Pakistan was also the last match played thus far in the tournament, which was the final in 2017. India, who were favourites to win the title had thrashed Pakistan out of the park, winning by 120 runs (DLS method) in the previous match played between the two sides in the tournament. However, Pakistan then went on a run of form that saw them reach the final itself where they faced India again. This time, they ended up beating India by a whopping 180 runs.

"You can never predict the outcome of an India vs Pakistan match. At this moment, I believe the teams are evenly matched. It’s always a high-pressure game, and it’s not just India and Pakistan — fans from all over the world are invested in this contest. Both teams are strong, so making a prediction is difficult," Rauf said.