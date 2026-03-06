We are always David: Glenn Phillips ahead of the final

New Delhi: The story of David and Goliath has many lessons. But perhaps the most relevant in the context of cricket is that even the smallest opponents can win and overcome massive challenges through bravery and belief. New Zealand's Glenn Phillips at a training session ahead of the T20 World Cup final against India in Ahmedabad. (AP)

For most sides touring India, they often feel like they are up against Goliath. Earlier in the tournament, West Indies coach Darren Sammy likened the match against India to a ‘David vs Goliath’ showdown.

With New Zealand are tasked with the herculean task of beating defending champions at home, Glenn Phillips believes his team is David in the scenario. “We’re never usually given a chance to even be in the semi-finals and we’re always there, so we’re always David,” Phillips told reporters ahead of their practice session on Friday.

As if playing in India isn’t a big enough challenge, they also have to pull off history in Ahmedabad – a stadium with a mind boggling capacity of over 100000 – which will be packed to the brim to support the home team.

However, partisan crowd support can work both ways. In the 2023 ODI World Cup, teams were silenced due to overwhelming home support but the stadium was also silenced, most notably, in the final against Australia. So, Phillips isn’t wrong when he suggests that the pressure will be greater for India.

“I guess that (playing against a massive home crowd) means only one team can fail, doesn’t it?,” he said. “For us, we just go out there and enjoy it. We have a great time as a group of guys.”

“We go out there and do our best for our country. Obviously, a packed crowd is fantastic. We play to entertain the people and whether they’re supporting us or supporting India, it’s fantastic for cricket in general.”

New Zealand has had an excellent record against India in World Cups, having defeated them all three times in their encounters. The Kiwis defeated India 2-1 in the ODI series before India hit back with a 4-1 win in T20Is. They managed to navigate Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling through it but he still remains their biggest hurdle in the final, regardless of form and numbers.

“We had a really good trip against him in the bilateral series as well, but he’s a class bowler. Obviously, he’s got so many variations. He hits the block hole at the depth incredibly well. And obviously, the way the England boys played him yesterday in terms of trying to take the overs to give themselves as much of a chance as possible was, I guess, the tactic they employed,” he said.

“But he’s human as well… he is allowed to have a bad day as are the rest of us. So, hopefully, we have a good day against him. And if he happens to miss, we do have to put it away but that also means that if he does bowl well, we do have to accommodate for other things and adapt on the fly.”