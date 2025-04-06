'We are best, will finish in Top 2': Yuzvendra Chahal's bold prediction for Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Yuzvendra Chahal is the leading wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with 206 wickets to his name in 163 matches. In the cash-rich league, the 34-year-old has represented Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Rajasthan Royals, and now Punjab Kings. The leg-spinner, whose second nature is to pick wickets and curb the run flow, has had a slow start to the IPL 2025 edition. Yuzvendra Chahal dismisses ‘home advantage’ talk in IPL 2025(AFP)

In the first three matches for Punjab Kings, the wily old fox has picked up just one wicket. However, Chahal has managed to keep the run rate in check, showcasing how he knows to go about his business despite not being at his best.

In the ongoing 18th edition of the cash-rich league, there has been much talk about home teams not having enough advantage. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already expressed their displeasure with the conditions on their home turf.

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane asked for more assistance from the pitch for his spinners, while CSK head coach Stephen Fleming came out in public, saying there is no home advantage for his team as the five-time champions have not been able to read the pitch at Chepauk. LSG mentor Zaheer Khan also lambasted the curator in Lucknow when the team went down against the Punjab Kings.

However, Punjab Kings' ace spinner Chahal is not too fussed with this pitch talk, saying he is confident that the Shreyas Iyer-led side can do well in all conditions.

"You need to speak to the curator about this. We enjoyed our first home in Mullanpur. We are not concerned with what other teams are talking about. We are really enjoying playing here. We are getting good support," said Chahal while replying to a Hindustan Times question during JioHotstar Press Room with Punjab Kings.

“We know how to go about our business on each and every ground as we, as players, have played there in the past. It is all about assessing the situation. It is about how you mentally prepare yourself. I bowl accordingly to whatever the situation is,” he added.

Chahal also brushed aside his slow start to the IPL 2025 season, saying his focus remains on making PBKS win, not individual performances. He also said that he absolutely deserves the price tag of INR 18 crore.

"We have only played three matches so far. There is a long way to go. The team has won two matches and my focus is on making the team win. That's about it. The tournament has just started, and I am finding my rhythm. I am enjoying my bowling. If we win the trophy and I don't take a single wicket, I'll take that every day," said Chahal.

"I deserve this price tag. When you are playing, you don't think about what price you fetched in the auction. Whether you go for INR 6 crore or INR 18 crore, it is the same mindset, and you just want to make the team win," he added.

'We will finish in the Top 2'

Yuzvendra Chahal is also confident of his franchise's chances in the IPL 2025 edition, saying he believes the side will finish in the top two. He went a step further, saying PBKS can win the title jinx this season and win the IPL for the very first time.

"We are coming in the top 2; we are the best team. If you look at the bowling and batting, we have 7-8 options in bowling. If you look at the batting, we have 9-10 options. We have a very balanced side. I think it's a very good sign that the team will be a champion this year. Our focus is on finishing in top two and secure a place in the playoffs," said Chahal.

“The team environment is really good. We are like a family. We are treating everyone equally. We are really enjoying both on and off the field,” he added.

Chahal, widely regarded as one of the best spinners in the country, has been out of favour with the national team. The spinner last played for the country in August 2023, when he played a T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill.

However, the spinner is not putting too much pressure on himself regarding selection for the national team. He says his priority remains to do well in whatever tournaments he is playing in.

“I am not thinking about all this. It is not in my hands. I am just focusing on my cricket and doing my best. What has to happen tomorrow, we will think about it later,” said Chahal.