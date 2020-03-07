‘We didn’t clinch those crucial moments’ - Former India chief selector MSK Prasad reveals his biggest regret

cricket

Former India chief selector MSK Prasad, whose term came to an end couple of days ago after BCCI’s CAC named Sunil Joshi as his replacement, opened up about the biggest regret of his tenure. Speaking in an interview to Mid-Day, the former India wicketkeeper talked about India’s inability to win Test series in South Africa and England, and said that he would have been more satisfied had the side clinched those series.

“My regret is that we were so close to winning the Test series in South Africa and England. We could have definitely won those two series. We didn’t clinch those crucial moments in Cape Town, Edgbaston and Southampton,” Prasad said.

He further added: “Had we won those Test series, it would have given me much more satisfaction.”

Under Prasad’s term as chief selector, India also came close to winning the World Cup in 2019, but were knocked out after losing to New Zealand in the semifinal. Prasad also added that one session in that match cost his side. “The same with the 2019 World Cup where we dominated till the semi-final but that one day, one session [v New Zealand in the semis] cost us dear,” he said.

The former India chairman of selectors, Prasad, also mentioned India’s success in all three formats, their efforts in creating back-ups for every possible position and a few inspiring selections like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya in Test matches. But he had a definite answer when asked about the biggest achievement of his selection committee.

Prasad said the highlight of his tenure was the smooth transition from MS Dhoni era to the Virat Kohli one. “I personally feel that my colleagues and me can take pride in the fact that we have successfully seen the transition period from MSD to Virat very well,” Prasad said.