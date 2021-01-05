e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'We do get on well and love talking about the game', Steve Smith opens up on his 'bromance' with Marnus Labuschagne

‘We do get on well and love talking about the game’, Steve Smith opens up on his ‘bromance’ with Marnus Labuschagne

Taking their friendship to another level, 7Cricket online shared a video were some of the Australian cricketers expressed their views on the Smith-Labuschagne ‘bromance’.

cricket Updated: Jan 05, 2021, 18:35 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Photo of Marnus Labuschagne (L) and Steve Smith (R)
Photo of Marnus Labuschagne (L) and Steve Smith (R)(Twitter)
         

The camaraderie between Australian batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is quite popular in the team’s dressing room. From batting next to each other in the order to hanging around together off the field, they are known as best of mates. Even their batting styles are quite similar.

Taking their friendship to another level, 7Cricket online shared a video in which some of the Australian cricketers expressed their views on the brewing ‘bromance’ between Smith and Labuschagne.

While Pat Cummins said, “Can absolutely confirm the bromance”, spinner Nathan Lyon revealed that both the batters actually shadow bat next to each other in the hotel rooms.

“Smith and Marnus obviously have a bromance. But everyone thinks its Marnus who loves Smith, but I’m actually going the other way. I think Smith loves Marnus a lot more. It’s pretty weird how they shadow bat next to each other in the hotel rooms,” said Lyon in the video.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar comes up with heart-winning reply when asked to describe MS Dhoni

Opener David Warner also shared his thoughts on this relationship, calling it a ‘weird dynamic’.

“I can absolutely confirm the bromance between Marnus and Smith. It’s a weird dynamic, I’m glad they found each other. You’ll see them go for coffee and get their salad bowls,” said Warner.

Finally, Smith explained the bonding between him and Labuschagne and said, “I don’t know if it’s a bromance between me and Marnus. We do get on well and love talking about the game.

“We think about the game fairly similarly. We share a common interest with coffee making and latte art,” Smith signed off.

