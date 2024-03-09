'We get lost in Bazball. Learn why you collapsed': Nasser pulls no punches in blunt 'Ashwin-Kuldeep' lesson to England

England faced a fourth loss in the Test series against India, as the hosts registered a sublime innings-and-64-run win in Dharamsala to clinch the series 4-1 on Saturday. It was another poor outing with the bat for the English side; after bowling India out for 479 on Day 3, the visitors faced a batting collapse again, scoring only 195; Joe Root scored 84 of those. England's Ben Stokes looks dejected after the defeat in 5th Test(REUTERS)

Following another dismal outing, former England captain Nasser Hussain spoke in detail about the side's lacking with the bat. After their first Test win, poor batting efforts were largely the reason behind England's four successive losses.

As the Test series progressed, their performances steadily declined. Despite a valiant effort in the second Test, England fell short in a daunting 398-run chase, managing only 292. The third Test witnessed a dismal collapse, with England bowled out for just 122, resulting in a record 434-run defeat. The trend persisted in the Ranchi Test, as England could only muster 145 runs after taking a 46-run lead in the first innings.

Hussain stated that instead of focusing on a particular brand of cricket – Bazball, in this case – England need to work on their individual performances.

“There is too much said and written about Bazball. We get lost in that term and the team do not like it. It is about individual performances in those conditions,” Hussain wrote in his column for Sky Sports.

"The reason James Anderson, who took his 700th wicket in the Test, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who took nine wickets in his 100th Test, have ended up greats of the game is because they are constantly trying to improve. After a poor Ashes series, Jimmy wanted to increase his run-up speed going into the crease, feeling he needed a bit more zip at the age of 41.

“Ashwin is learning all the time, about seam positions and how to deliver the ball. You also look at Version Two of India spinner Kuldeep Yadav. That is so much better than Version One because he has tried to improve.”

Hussain gave examples of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett and their nature of dismissals throughout the series. Despite getting good starts, Crawley barely managed to convert them into big scores, while Ollie Pope – the English no.3 – had little to show in the series barring his match-winning 196 in the first Test.

“Try to learn why you collapsed. Why does Zak Crawley keep getting starts and then getting out? Does Ben Duckett need to charge the bowler when the ball is so new and spinning? Ollie Pope - a brilliant 196, then nothing else,” wrote Hussain.

“Look at your own game and improve. That is how you get better as players and better as a team.”