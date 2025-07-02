'We had five centurions but where are daddy hundreds?': Ashwin warns Gill and co. not to expect miracles from tailenders

With the second Test at Edgbaston starting on Wednesday, former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for more accountability from India’s batting unit. Despite five centuries being scored across two innings in the opening Test at Headingley, India ended up losing the match by five wickets as England pulled off a record chase of 371. India's captain Shubman Gill walks off the field after losing his wicket as he receives a pat from batting partner Rishabh Pant on day two of the first Test (AP)

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel ahead of the second match, acknowledged the effort of the batters but questioned whether the runs they scored truly translated into match-defining impact. He urged India’s top order to aim bigger and carry their innings deeper, especially given the fragile nature of India’s lower order in current conditions.

“Batters should take up responsibility. I know batsmen are making runs. Yes, we had five centurions, but where are the daddy hundreds? We have to resign to the fact that there would be no contribution (with the bat) from the lower order. Our fast bowlers cannot bat, they cannot muster runs,” Ashwin said.

India’s approach to team selection in recent series has seen a shift towards batting depth, often preferring all-round options like Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur or Washington Sundar. While that offers cushion on paper, the reliance on bowlers to contribute meaningfully with the bat has often faltered under pressure. In Headingley, India’s lower-order resistance was nearly non-existent, leaving the burden of run-scoring squarely on the top six.

Ashwin wants more from bowlers

The frustration isn’t limited to the batting either. While Jasprit Bumrah starred in the first innings with a five-wicket haul, the rest of the bowling attack failed to maintain control or apply sustained pressure. Ashwin insisted that the support bowlers must do more to complement Bumrah’s threat from the other end.

“In Tests, I think maidens are quite underrated. Ideally, I would be okay with Bumrah going for a higher economy rate, but others should go low. I saw a show where someone said Siraj was unlucky to not be among wickets. I do agree he bowled well in the second innings, but the economy rate, you can't let go and hope that things fall in place,” he said.

India trail 0-1 in the five-match series and face crucial selection decisions at Edgbaston, with both the batting temperament and bowling discipline under sharp scrutiny.