'We paid the price for dropping Virat Kohli': Shikhar Dhawan's open and shut response to reason behind PBKS' loss vs RCB

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan admitted that the dropped catch of Virat Kohli on the second ball of the innings was the turning point of the match and the visitors paid the price for it at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Chasing the 177-run target, Kohli edged the second ball of Sam Curran in the air but Jonny Bairstow at the first slip failed to hold on to it and the ball raced away for a boundary. There was no stopping for Kohli after that he smashed the Punjab Kings bowlers in the powerplay to stamp his authority. Shikhar Dhawan admitted Virat Kohli's catch drop was turning point for PBKS.

The 35-year-old smashed 77 runs off 49 balls and was the standout performer as RCB won the match by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare.

Dhawan talked about the close defeat and said that his team was 10-15 runs shot as he himself played a bit slow in the powerplay.

"It was a good game, we brought the game back and again we lost it. We scored 10-15 runs less, in the first six overs I played a bit slow. Those 10-15 runs cost us and the dropped catch as well," Dhawan said in the post-match presentation.

Talking about the turning point, Dhawan admitted that PBKS paid the price of dropping the catch of a class player like Virat Kohli as they lost momentum after that.

"Virat scored 70-odd runs and we dropped a catch of the class player, we paid the price. If we had taken that catch, the momentum would have come from the second ball. But we lost the momentum over there and then we paid the price for that," he added.

Kohli held his ground when the wickets were falling from one end and laid the foundation of a successful chase for RCB.

Meanwhile, Harpreet Brar was the standout bowler for Punjab Kings as the left-arm spinner troubled the RCB batters and didn't allow them to break free against him. He finished his spell with brilliant figures of 2/13 in four overs.

Captain Dhawan hails Harpreet Brar

Dhawan also heaped praise on Brar for his tremendous bowling which kept Punjab Kings in the game.

"He's bowling really well, especially bowling against left-handers, tremendous the way he soaked in the pressure and got us the breakthroughs. It's a very big thing in Punjab, the Kabaddi thing, the people really connect with that thigh-five, happy to see him do it," he concluded.